Has 800 Words finished? Everything you need to know about season 4!

Australian TV series 800 Words has UK viewers hooked by the looks of things. The daytime TV show is onto its third series and airs on BBC One at 1:45 pm.

Set in the fictional New Zealand town of Weld, series 3 kicked off from July 2019 and is jam-packed with drama, rumours and lies.

After newspaper reporter George Turner is widowed, he plans to start a new life with his children in Weld, but things don’t exactly go to plan.

Let’s take a look at whether series 3 has finished and if there will there be a fourth season of 800 Words…

Will there be a season 4 of 800 Words?

Yes! Season 4 of 800 Words airs in Australia from Tuesday, August 14th 2019.

The show airs at 8:30 pm on Network Seven.

Series 3 of 800 Words comes to an end on August 16th 2019 in the UK.

Airing on Australian TV channel, Seven, each season of 800 Words is usually split into two parts. Series two aired from August to October 2016 and then January to March 2017. The first part of series three aired from September to October 2017 and then another aired from August to October 2018.

The third series aired in the UK from July 2019 so we could expect series 4 to air as late as June 2020.

Missed last night's reveal? There was more than one twist in the episode! 🙈 Catch up here: https://t.co/2B9fjmJInf pic.twitter.com/DVFCHaU1so — 800 words (@800words) September 19, 2017

800 Words season 4 – cast

The main characters of 800 Words are likely to remain the same for series 4.

The family at the forefront of the series, George, Shay and Arlo Turner, will continue to be played by Erik Thomson, Melina Vidler and Benson Jack Anthony.

Rick Donald will return as Jeff “Woody” Woodson, as well as Bridie Carter as Jan, Emma Leonard as Tracey Dennis and Jonathan Brugh as Monty McNamara.

How many series will 800 Words run for?

It looks as though series 4 will be the last we’ll see of 800 Words. Although its lead character clearly thinks the show had the scope for more seasons.

Speaking to TV WEEK Erik Thomson said: “800 Words could have run for more seasons”.

He added: “The plan was to jump ahead a year to see how things panned out, but that’s not going to happen, unfortunately”.

It’s unlikely that this will be the end of the road for Erik, though as he won the TV WEEK Logie Award for Best Actor in 2016, for his portrayal of leading man George.

He’s been acting for over 20 years and appears in a new 2019 film released in Australia, Storm Boy.

CATCH UP WITH 800 WORDS ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW.