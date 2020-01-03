Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity Australia will follow in the footsteps of its UK counterpart by reeling in a British TV personality.

Britain’s 2019 I’m A Celeb series may have fallen short of expectations, with a viewership drop of almost 5 million from launch night to the two-week mark, but the Aussie series hopes to continue marching from strength to strength on Network 10.

Former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa claimed the UK Jungle crown, seeing off competition from Andy Whyment (Coronation Street) and Roman Kemp (DJ).

But how would Jacq have faired against these Aussie celebs?

Meet the I’m A Celebrity Australia cast

Producers at I’m A Celeb Australia are yet to announce the full cast list for the 2020 series although the names of confirmed contestants are slowing filtering out.

For those who have tuned into Love Island Australia on ITVBe over the past two years, series 1 runner-up Erin Barnett may be a recognisable face as she joins the Aussie Jungle.

A more solid celebrity name for UK viewers is Charlotte Crosby. The Geordie Shore star is sure to cause plenty of mayhem and will most likely confuse audiences with her very-Geordie actions and accent.

According to The Sun, Charlotte had been repeatedly turned down by the UK version of I’m A Celeb. An insider said: “Charlotte’s team have tried to get her onto I’m A Celebrity for years but they’ve always turned her down.

“When they used to feature reality stars she was either not famous enough or too late to the party. And after they put their ban in place a few years back, she was told it was impossible.

Now she’s taking part in the Aussie version and she can’t wait. Charlotte is a huge name in Australia and they love her out there, so she’s easily favourite to win already.”

Chef Miguel Maestre is also a confirmed contestant alongside Married at First Sight Australia personality Ryan Gallagher, while heavily rumoured stars include television presenter Tom Williams and Collingwood star Dale ‘Daisy’ Thomas.

I’m A Celebrity Australia: Start date

I’m A Celebrity Australia will launch on Network 10 on Sunday, January 5th.

Hosted by Julia Morris and Chris Brown (not that one), the series will air for around 30-45 days, airing every night on Network 10.

How to watch I’m A Celebrity Australia in the UK

Unlike Love Island Australia, I’m A Celebrity Australia will not air on UK TV – it has not been picked up by ITV.

However, you should be able to watch the series online via the official Network 10 media player, 10play.com.au.

To access the media player you will have to set your GEO Location to Australia, which requires using a VPN tool. These cost from £3-5 per month and can be easily installed onto your computer so that you can access various media players across the world from Australia to America.

Each episode will air live on the TenPlay at 8.30 am GMT time (7.30 pm in Aus) and will be uploaded shortly after broadcasting for catch up.