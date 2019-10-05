Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

A brand new batch of stunning Islanders are ready for Love Island Australia 2019!

The nature of the show means that it’s pretty much a given that every person accepted onto the show is model material. And that can certainly be said for Cassie Lansdell – one of Love Island Australia’s new contestants.

The second Australian series kicks off from October 7th on Channel 9 and it’s set to be a gooden!

So, here are seven super hot pics from Cassie Lansdell’s Instagram…

Who is Cassie Lansdell?

An absolute firecracker entering the Love Island Australia villa in 2019 is Cassie Lansdell!

The toned, tattooed lady hails from London but currently lives in Sydney, Australia.

Cassie is clearly a big fan of Instagram and regularly keeps her 4,000 followers up-to-date with the goings-on in her very active life.

Bikini babe Cassie

Being a contestant on Love Island Australia should be a breeze for Account Executive Cassie.

The 26-year-old isn’t shy of getting her kit off and it looks like she’s often chilling out in a bikini.

Cassie is clearly a very busy gal, she also has the cutest boxer dog ever. He even has his own Instagram account – @therascalreggie.

Cassie likes to party!

If anything’s for certain from Cassie’s Instagram it’s that she loves to have a good time.

Partying from Bali to Australia and everywhere else, Cassie looks like she’s making the most of her twenties.

She can even be seen hanging out in Ibiza with Wayne Lineker in older Insta posts.

Cassie has done a fair bit of modelling

It looks like 26-year-old Cass is a confident woman with a fair few modelling photos dotted around her Instagram page.

From bikini shots to lingerie, Cassie looks to have experience in the modelling field.

And going off the regular Love Island candidate, modelling is something that will get your foot in the door. This one’s sure to turn heads when she enters the villa!

Love Island Australia: Cassie is a vegan

As it turns out, Cassie is much more than just a pretty face. She’s an author, releasing a book in 2018 called Beautiful Escape. Her book can be bought online for $5.99.

The Love Island 2019 cast member is a singer, musician and poetry writer. She often posts videos of herself playing the guitar and singing.

Cassie is also a vegan and clearly takes care of her health with a few workout pics creeping into her Insta feed.

