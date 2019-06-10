Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Is there anything more British than a good old pie? We think not!

And to celebrate pies and all their goodness, the BBC has dedicated a whole programme to them.

A Life of Pie is part of the BBC One series ‘Our Lives’ which takes a look at the diversity of British society.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC’s A Life of Pie.

What is A Life of Pie?

A Life of Pie takes a look at the British Pie Awards and the 2019 competition will be held in none other than the birthplace of the pork pie – Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire!

Underneath all that homely comforting deliciousness is some serious tradition and passion and the BBC wants us all to know about it.

The pie and pastry business is no joke with £1.2 billion a year spent on them according to the BBC and 75 per cent of us eating a pie once a month!

A Life of Pie: The cast and presenters

As they prepare for the annual British Pie Awards the BBC will follow a whopping 200 bakers on their journey.

Each and every one of the contestants will be sifting, mixing and baking like there’s no tomorrow all in a bid to win the ultimate prize – the ‘Pie Of Pies’ trophy.

Unfortunately, there’s no cast list available just yet however once contestants are named we’ll let you know!

Similarly, the show’s presenters are unknown but they’ll surely be announced nearer the air time.

How to watch A Life of Pie

A Life of Pie will air on BBC One on Sunday, June 23rd.

The air time is not yet known, however, once it becomes available we’ll be sure to keep you updated here.

The run-up and coverage of the pie’s event of the year is not to be missed!

WATCH A LIFE OF PIE ON BBC ONE ON JUNE 23RD 2019.