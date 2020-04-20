Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Countryfile has been on the telly for over 20 years now, giving viewers at home much-needed escapism in the British countryside during the quarantine period.

The BBC One programme returned for its 2020 series with more stories about important agricultural and environmental issues in the UK.

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the series focuses on topical news such as the influence of the pandemic on farming.

Sunday’s episode (April 19th) featured Adam Henson’s farm and viewers are interested to know more about it. So, where is Adam’s farm?

Where is Adam Henson’s farm?

Adam Henson’s Cotswold Farm Park is located in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. Adam’s father Joe Henson founded the farm back in 1971 to look after and preserve rare breeds of farm animals.

Following in the footsteps of Joe, Adam continues the work of his father with the help of his business partner Duncan and their team.

Can you visit Adam Henson’s farm?

Yes, you can visit Adam’s Cotswold Farm Park in Cheltenham.

However, the farm has closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During normal opening times, the farm offers a full day of family-friendly activities such as farm safari, maze and jumping pillows. In addition, visitors are able to see 50 flocks and herds of farm animals.

Ticket prices are £14 for adults, £12.50 for children aged between 4 and 15 and £8.50 for 2-3 years old. Babies from 0-1 can visit for free.

How to get to Cotswold Farm Park

If you’re getting to the farm by car, the nearest motorway is M5. The drive from London is around 2 hours and 15 minutes when there’s no traffic.

For information on how to get there, visit the farm’s website. Go to section ‘Map’ where you will find full instructions on how to reach Cotswold Farm Park.

Alternatively, you can get to Cheltenham by train as well and it takes the same time as driving if you’re coming from London. The trip involves just one change, usually at Birmingham New Street or Bristol Parkway.

WATCH COUNTRYFILE SUNDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK