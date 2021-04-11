Ade Adepitan: Meet baby Bolla and wife of BBC's Climate Change host











Ade Adepitan welcomed a baby boy in 2021. So, let’s get to know more about the Climate Change: Ade on the Frontline presenter’s family.

Ade Adepitan MBE is known for representing Great Britain at the 2004 Paralympic Games held in Athens. The wheelchair basketball player was born in Nigeria in 1973 and lost the use of his left leg due to contracting polio as a child.

Now, Ade is a father himself and is tackling the issue of climate change on his new BBC show. Climate Change: Ade on the Frontline episode 1 starts at 8 pm on April 11th on BBC Two.

Ade Adepitan – (C) BBC – Photographer: Olly Bootle

Who is Ade Adepitan’s wife?

Ade Adepitan is married to his wife, Linda Harrison. Linda is a singer and songwriter who goes by the stage name Elle Exxe.

Elle, who hails from Scotland, has a following of around 4k on Instagram – find her under the handle @elleexxe.

Ade and Elle married in August, 2018 at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Ade Adepitan welcomes baby Bolla

Around two and a half years since their wedding, Ade and Elle welcomed a son named Bolla. Their firstborn child was born on January 4th, 2021.

Speaking to iNews, Ade said that the BBC show’s topic of climate change was particularly poignant as he now has a son: “I look at him… and I sometimes have shivers up my spine when I think what kind of planet might be left for him when I pass away“.

Prior to Bolla’s birth, Ade and Elle started their own YouTube channel – Adepifam – where they address misconceptions about interracial and inter-abled relationships, their 17 year age gap and share their lives!

Meet the Adepitan family on Instagram

The Adepitan’s have a shared Instagram page @adepifam which goes alongside their YouTube channel.

The couple often shares snaps of themselves in their everyday lives including some of them out exercising, filming for BBC show Pointless, celebrating birthdays and doing Covid tests! Baby Bolla is obviously featured on the IG page, too!

Their YouTube channel features all kinds of videos from “10 Things we didn’t know about having a baby” to how to couple met and “How we found our dream accessible house in London“.

Not only have Ade and Elle coined the term ‘Adepifam’ for themselves as a family, but fans and followers of the family are known as the ‘Adepiclan’.

