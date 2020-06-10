Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The BBC brought a brand new programme this week.

Kicking from Monday, June 8th, The Bidding Room is set to become the nation’s new favourite antiques series on the telly.

The show features heirlooms and extraordinary items from the public. A line-up of dealers go head-to-head as they try to make a more attractive offer to each seller.

One of the dealers in the series is Adrian Higham. Here’s everything you need to know about Adrain, including antiques career and Instagram!

Meet Adrian Higham

Adrian or Adi is a dealer based in East Sussex.

The Bidding Room star discovered his passion for antiques after renovating and selling old signs at the age of 21.

His first big sell was a bike that he bought and sold for 10 times than its original price – and that’s when Adi decided to go full-time as an antiques expert.

He is one of eight expert dealers on the BBC series.

@TheBiddingRoom Great show would love to bring some stuff in. — Patrick McDonough (@dieselking69) June 10, 2020

Adrian Higham: Antiques business

The BBC star runs his own antiques business called Hoof Brocante in Romney Marshes which is located between Kent and East Sussex.

He has built an extensive list of clients in the whole UK, offering a range of items such as furniture and textiles, as well as mechanical objects. In fact, Adi is very passionate about things like cars, bikes, steam engines and toys.

In an interview with Antiques Trade Gazette, Adrian revealed some of the things his customers are after. He said: “I have clients who say to me they need extra rips on the leather chairs and that the antique and vintage mirrors which are marked and scuffed are not worn enough.”

Follow Adrian on Instagram

Adrian is already enjoying stable likes and followers on Instagram.

He has 3,600 followers at the time of publication, but we’re sure this number is set to rocket now that he’s on The Bidding Room.

You can follow Adrian under the handle @hoof.antiques_brocante.

