The Gardeners’ World team is back on our screens this spring with their 53rd series to date.

The long-standing gardening show has been fronted by Monty Don and a team of regulars since 2003, but every now and again they welcome a new face to the show as a contributor.

Advolly Richmond joined the Gardeners’ World series in series 53 episode 9 (Friday, May 15th) to share her knowledge of garden history.

But who is Advolly Richmond? Find out about the researcher, historian and garden enthusiast here!

Meet Advolly Richmond

Advolly describes herself as a Garden, Landscape & Social Historian, who is based in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

It is unknown what Advolly studied for her BA, but she has an MA in Garden History from the University of Bristol and is qualified to RHS Level 3 in Practical Horticulture.

She is a trustee of the Welsh Historic Gardens Trust, a member of the Gardens Trust events committee and sits on the Winterbourne House and Gardens Advisory Group. On top of this, Advolly also teaches courses at Birmingham University.

Advolly on Gardeners’ World

This is not Advolly’s first appearance on Gardeners’ World, as back in June 2019 the show explored her stunning garden at her Shorpshire home.

Advolly also previously did a featured segment for Gardeners’ World from the 18th century Painswick Rococo garden, Gloucestershire. This was in October 2019.

Advolly will be on Gardeners’ World in 2020 to discuss the fascinating history of flowers.

Follow Advolly Richmond on Twitter

To find out more about Advolly, you can follow her on Twitter. You can find her under the handle @AdvollyR.

The majority of her Twitter feed is dominated with posts about plants and retweets from her favourite historical institutions.

We could not find any trace of Advolly on Instagram.

