With events being cancelled and school being closed, one great thing is that there are daytime cooking shows on the telly.

Ready Steady Cook has returned with a brand new series in 2020 fronted by presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

The BBC show features a line-up of professional chefs who compete in a series of challenges ranging from cooking a ten-minute meal to creating a vegan version of a popular dish.

The series features Greek chef Akis Petretzikis. So, does he have a girlfriend? Let’s find out!

Meet Akis Petretzikis

Akis is a Greek celebrity chef from Thessaloniki. He started working on the family business at the age of 16, before moving to Athens 2 years later.

There, Akis studied Accounting and Finance but his passion for cooking has always been stronger over other careers.

He is a cookbook author and runs his own blog where he shares his take on a number of dishes and snacks.

Akis also owns several businesses in his home country Greece, including the cafeterias Kitchen Lab and Burger Ap.

Who is Akis Petretzikis’ girlfriend?

Akis is reportedly dating Foteini Papaleonidopoulou.

According to the Greek tabloid Star, the couple started dating in the summer of 2018 with Foteini sharing a mutual snap on her social media accounts.

As a matter of fact, Foteini also comes from Greece and graduated from the University of Patras in 2018.

Plus, the brunette is now studying a Ph.D. course at The Francis Crick Institute in London.

In February this year, Foteini celebrated her 26th birthday, throwing a house party with close friends.

Meet Foteini on Instagram

We found Foteini on Instagram! You can find her account under the name @foteini_papaleon.

Based on her most recent snaps, Foteini lives in the UK while she pursues her doctorate degree in London.

