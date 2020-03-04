University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Natural World is the BBC’s long-standing nature series, which is currently in its thirty-eighth series to date.

The series tends to have a combination of celebrities, actors, biologists and conservationists, plus big-name nature presenters such as David Attenborough on board. But one of their more recent additions to their nature presenting team is causing quite a splash.

Aldo Kane is presenting a special episode about the tiger trafficking trade which will air on Wednesday, March 4th on BBC Two.

While the viewers, for the most part, were focussing on the tigers, there were some who could not keep their eyes off Aldo. So, we’ve done some digging to find out more about the presenter. Here’s everything you need to know from career to how he met his wife.

Meet Aldo Kane

Aldo Kane was brought up on a council estate in Kilwinning, a town in Scotland. He was born on December 30th, 1977 making him 42 years old. Aldo currently lives in Tooting, south-west London.

After joining the Royal Marines at the age of just 16, Aldo quickly became a self-confessed “killing machine.” He was working as a Marines sniper for them.

When Aldo left the Forces, he forged his own path largely centred around animal activism. Aldo has trained anti-poaching teams to halt the extinction of rhinos. His most recent endeavour was hunting tiger farmers in south Asia, as we will see in the BBC documentary.

Now, Aldo has his own company called Vertical Planet, that provides safety expertise to the film and TV industry. He has worked on the likes of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Meet Aldo Kane’s wife

Last year, Aldo Kane tied the knot with Anna Williamson – no, not the Celebs Go Dating star, but a TV producer.

Anna has worked on plenty of BBC nature programmes over the years, so it’s no doubt that that is the connection between she and Aldo. Anna has also worked for ITV, National Geographic, and Discovery, to name a few.

On December 9th, 2018, Aldo shared an Instagram post with the caption “She said yes!” So we take it the couple have been together for a while. The first picture Anna shared of the couple was on July 23rd, 2016.

You can follow Anna on Instagram @annawmson.

Follow Aldo on Instagram

Given his good looks, his activism and the fact he spends the majority of his time alongside cute animals in stunning locations, it’s no surprise that Aldo has a large Instagram following.

You can join his 68,000 followers on Insta @aldokane.

You can also find Aldo on Twitter @AldoKane.

