The One Show airs every weeknight from 7 pm, featuring a new line up of celebrities and current affairs of the week.

Regular presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker sit down with their guests on the famous green sofa to discuss their latest work. Plus, the BBC One show features regular segments with topical issues.

On Thursday (March 12th), Alex sported a printed floral blouse and viewers are saying they need the same outfit!

So, here’s where to get the presenter’s look!

Alex Jones’ printed floral blouse from The One Show

The BBC host wore a pink blouse with featured floral patterns.

We couldn’t find the exact shirt Alex had on Thursday night.

However, the presenter usually buys her floral shirts from Oasis and River Island so have a look at their latest collections for similar outfits.

Get Alex Jones’ previous looks on The One Show

The BBC presenter regularly shares her weekly outfits on her Instagram page.

In fact, she also has a dedicated outfits’ section on her profile where you can find links to her most recent looks.

Alex uses the professional help of her personal stylist Tess Wright who creates gorgeous outfits for the host.

