The One Show is the weekly evening chatshow that brings the best scoop of current affairs and entertainment news across the country.
But due to the pandemic outbreak, presenter Alex Jones is hosting the BBC show on her own for the next few weeks. There’s no live audience in the studio and the show works with limited staff.
Plus, co-host Matt Baker is working from home following concerns that someone from his family might be infected with coronavirus.
But Alex Jones knows how to boost viewers’ moods as she regularly sports colourful outfits on the green sofa.
So, here’s how to buy the presenter’s shirt from last night’s (March 24th) episode!
Alex Jones’ print shirt from The One Show
On Tuesday’s episode, Alex Jones wore a colourful print shirt.
You can get the presenter’s blouse from the French clothing brand Sezane. To shop similar floral shirts, head to their latest collection here.
How to shop Alex Jones’ previous outfits
The presenter’s Instagram profile is like a fashion blog of her daily outfits she wears on The One Show.
Viewers watching at home are always interested to know how to shop her looks, so Alex regularly shares links to some of her favourite clothing brands she loves shopping from.
