Escape to the Country is back for another series, welcoming back old favourites such as Nicki Chapman, Margherita Taylor and Alistair Appleton to our screens.

Over the years, Alistair has cemented his name as one of Britain’s top presenters, featuring on daytime hits such as House Doctor, Garden Invaders, and Cash in the Attic. But it is his work on Escape to the Country for which he is best known.

But many fans want to know more about Alistair’s love life. So, who is Alistair Appleton married to? Find out about his husband here!

Meet Alistair Appleton

Alistair Appleton was born on February 12th, 1970 in Royal Tunbridge Wells. This makes Alistair currently 50 years old.

Besides his work as a TV presenter, Alistair works as a psychotherapist and is also a writer for a blog.

Who is Alistair Appleton’s husband?

Alistair Appleton is married to a man named Daniel Martin.

Although we know that the couple have been together for years, Alistair does not put their relationship in the spotlight. On his website, Alistair says he has “a very understanding and supportive husband, Daniel, whom I live with in Sussex.” They in Sussex with their dog, Ben.

Daniel is a qualified yoga teacher who runs The Practice Space, Newhaven Yoga Studio in Newhaven, East Sussex.

Alistair and Daniel on Instagram

You can follow Alistair on Instagram @alistairappleton. He currently has over 5,800 followers.

Daniel did have an account for The Practice Space, but it has since been deleted.

Although Daniel does not have a personal Instagram, Alistair has started posting pictures of his partner to share with all his Instagram followers. Alistair also posts snaps of Ben for everyone to see!

