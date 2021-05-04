BBC: All That Glitters contestants 2021 - meet Daniel, Tamara and co!











If you love jewellery, then you may want to tune in for BBC’s latest competition called All That Glitters. We have the line-up here…

Eight contestants have gathered to showcase their sparklingly polished talents – when it comes to the jewellery worn on our necks and wrists.

The new talent show competition is currently airing every Tuesday night on BBC Two, as the search for Britain’s best jeweller gets underway.

So, let’s meet Daniel, Tamara, and their co-stars properly. We found all of them on Instagram to find out all there is to know…

Daniel

Daniel Musselwhite is a jewellery designer from Frome, Somerset.

Focusing on contemporary designs, the 40-year-old spends most of his time working as a designer, maker and teacher.

He has accumulated over 25 years of experience designing and making jewellery, after training to be a jeweller at the age of 16.

Tamara

Tamara, 48, from Essex, runs her own jewellery company.

She makes handcrafted fine gold and silver jewellery in her studio at Cockpit Arts, based in Central London.

Specialising in rough diamonds and gemstones, the Sri Lanka-born jeweller grew up just outside London, graduating from the Royal College of Art with a Masters degree in Goldsmithing and Jewellery in 1997.

Sonny

Sonny Bailey-Aird, 26, is a bespoke goldsmith from North London.

The fine jeweller, who is based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, works directly with stone dealers and lapidaries to source the perfect stone for each piece.

Running his own firm, the self-taught jeweller focuses on handmade, rustic fine jewellery. He works mainly to commission and directly with the client.

Lee

Lee Appleby is a 50-year-old jeweller from South Wales.

He creates handmade jewellery in silver, gold, platinum and palladium.

Growing up, his parents had an antique shop, where he was exposed to old furniture, glassware, ceramics, art and costume jewellery.

He trained as a joiner working with timber, before becoming self-employed as a stained glass artist in 2002, making windows, lamps and other items.

A few years later, Lee was asked to work at a local jewellers, and 15 years on, has been building his own collection.

Hugo

Hugo Johnson is a 23-year-old diamond mounter from Hayward’s Heath.

The designer, who trained at the Goldsmiths Centre, creates handmade bespoke fine jewellery, including watches.

He enrolled in the Goldsmiths’ Centre Foundation programme where he studied Diamond Mounting and allied crafts in London.

He then returned to jeweller designer company RTFJ to start a 5 year apprenticeship, which he completed in 2018.

Nicola

Nicola Lillie, a 25-year-old from Hereford, is a designer, artist and maker.

She is the creator of architecturally-inspired contemporary jewellery and wearable sculpture – including bridal and keepsake jewels.

The BBC star graduated from Hereford College of Arts with a First Class BA (Hons) in Contemporary Design Craft in 2015. N

Nicola was also a Goldsmith’s Precious Metal Bursary Award winner.

Kim

Kim, 56, from Portsmouth, is an artist who makes sculptural floral jewellery.

She makes award-winning jewellery pieces by hand, rather than machinery.

The All That Glitters contestant specialises in bespoke jewellery design and manufacture, wedding jewellery and wedding hair accessories.

Making all of her pieces in a little Hampshire studio, Kim Styles has been a jeweller throughout her adult life, making bespoke one-off items.

Naomi

Naomi Smith is a 23-year-old trained goldsmith from Sussex.

She currently works for bespoke jewellery firm Aurum Jewellers. Originally from Scotland, Naomi graduated from art school in 2018.

She then went on to receive two diplomas in accredited jewellery with the Gemological Institute of America.

