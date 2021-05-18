All That Glitters: Will there be a series 2? How to apply for the BBC show!











All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star is a brand new BBC show in 2021. Essentially a “Great British Bake Off for jewellers”, All That Glitters sees budding craftspeople go head to head to make a name for themselves in the industry. So, will there be a series 2? Let’s find out more.

Hosted by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, All That Glitters brings to screens the best of the best in comedy and jewellery. Judging the series are jewellery experts Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane, so it’s safe to say that the contestants should bring their A-game.

Screenshot: All That Glitters – BBC

All That Glitters: Will there be a series 2?

The first instalment of All That Glitters aired on BBC Two on April 13th, 2021. By the looks of things, viewers are into all things sparkly and spangly as the show has been renewed for a second series.

Casting company Twenty Twenty is looking for clients and contestants to take part in another series of All That Glitters, so it looks as though series 2 is definitely on the cards.

It’s unconfirmed when All That Glitters season 2 will air but it may be as early as Autumn 2021.

Who are the All That Glitters host and judges?

The host and judges of All That Glitters series 2 are yet to be confirmed, along with the series start date. However, the programme will most likely continue with the same cast and format.

Katherine Ryan enjoys cracking jokes and innuendos as the jewellery competition show’s host while Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane are renowned for being the best in the business.

So, it would seem that there’s no reason to make changes for series 2, however, the BBC may have some alterations in the pipeline – we’ll be sure to update you here!

How to apply for All That Glitters series 2

Applications are currently open for All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star series 2.

Applicants must be UK residents and over 18 years of age. Head over to the casting company’s website Twenty Twenty to fill in an application here.

The show is looking for up and coming and talented jewellers, so if that’s you, send over your submission here!

