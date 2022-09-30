All That Glitters winner reveals wife made him apply for BBC show











Spoilers: Piers Carpenter was crowned the winner of BBC’s All That Glitters 2022. Since the big win, he has taken to Instagram to reveal that his wife was the person who originally encouraged him to apply.

Emma White and Jack Mitchell were the other two in the running during the last episode, before Piers’ name was read aloud. Trained as a goldsmith with years of experience as a jewellery designer, it all paid off for the star.

The jeweller has officially become Britain’s Next Jewellery Star, but it wasn’t him who had the initial drive to appear on the competition. He jokily said that, following the experience, he has learned to “always listen to your wife”.

All That Glitters winner 2022

Piers Carpenter was crowned the All That Glitters season 2 winner during the September 29th 2022 episode. Emma White and Jack Mitchell were also in the final, after weeks of challenges which initially began with eight competitors.

They were challenged to design and create a sapphire engagement ring for the bestseller challenger, before making a special occasion necklace for Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas to wear on Sunday’s results show.

Piers won over judges Dinny Hall and Shaun Leane, who felt he showcased the most talent during the competition. After his name was called, he said: “I’m actually lost for words. I’m honoured. I put everything I had into it.”

Piers Carpenter’s jewellery

Piers, 25, is a jeweller from Kent who makes glinting items by hand. His love for jewellery came from a young age, as he had saved up his money aged 12 to have a silver ring made by a local goldsmith, who later became his mentor!

He started out in the industry in 2011, when he began working as a sales assistant in an antique jewellers before working his way to being ‘on the bench’. Now goldsmith-trained, Piers is no stranger to a glinting wedding ring.

The BBC star is currently selling pieces as part of his line The Venom Collection, which involves a handmade 18-carat gold Viper ring worth £4,000. Jewellery items start from £150, while Piers can also be contacted to make personal rings.

‘Always listen to your wife’

After winning All That Glitters season 2, Piers has taken to Instagram to reveal that it was his wife who urged him to apply for the BBC show. He joked that, following his success, he has now learned to “always listen” to her.

He publicly announced a “special thank you” to his wife who has “always support and believed in me and my abilities”. Admitting that the contest involved blood, sweat, and “many many tears”, Piers added:

There is no better feeling than succeeding in doing something that you love, so it is quite hard to put it into words other than I am grateful to have been able to learn from an incredibly skilful mentor as well as picking things up from other jewellers and meeting some lovely people along the way.

Piers even made a ring for his wife Paige in September, who designed the item. He said:

This piece is special as it is the first piece that hasn’t been a surprise and was designed by Paige (with my help). She picked the tourmaline out when we were stone shopping for the venom collection, the colour is stunning!

