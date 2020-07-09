Ambulance is back on BBC One this 2020, continuing with its fifth season to date.

The first have of series 5 aired last year and focussed on the North West Ambulance Service in Manchester. The latter six episodes, which have been released in summer 2020 are set in Liverpool. These episodes follows the same ambulance service as it tends to patients living in the Merseyside area.

With Ambulance back on our screens, we thought it best to find out who provides the VoiceOver for the series is. Meet the Ambulance narrator here.

Who is the Ambulance narrator?

Christopher Eccleston

The narrator of the current series is Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston. He joined the series to replace British actor Kris Marshall, who is known for starring in the likes of My Family and Love Actually.

Christopher Eccleston took over as the show’s narrator in 2017, for series 2.

More about Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston was born on February 16th, 1964 in Salford. This makes him currently 56 years old.

After graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, Christopher pursued a career as an actor. He first rose to prominence for starring as as Derek Bentley in the film Let Him Have It (1991).

A few small television roles led to some attention, and in 1994, Christopher landed in Danny Boyle’s Shallow Grave, starring alongside Ewan McGregor. Some of Christopher Eccleston’s notable roles followed in the likes of Elizabeth (1998), The Others (2001), 28 Days Later (2002).

In 2005, Christopher landed the iconic role of the Doctor in BBC’s sci-fi classic Doctor Who. He, as the ninth incarnation of the Doctor, only starred in one season. He is the only actor to have done this. Despite only starring in one season, Christopher remains one of the most popular Doctors, having revived the cult classic for a new audience.

How to watch Ambulance on BBC

The second half of series 5, set in Liverpool, kicked off on Thursday, June 11th. There are six episodes set in Liverpool, which means that the final episode will air on Thursday, July 16th.

The Liverpool episodes are currently available to stream on the BBC iPlayer. However no other Ambulance episodes are available as of yet.

Fingers crossed that the Beeb will bring back the Manchester episodes so there will be plenty more Ambulance content to catch up with soon.

