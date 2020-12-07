Strictly: Who is Amy Dowden's husband? BBC fans voice support after Crohn's disease reveal











BBC viewers have shared support for Strictly dancer Amy Dowden, who revealed that she has Crohn’s disease. Let’s meet her husband…

It came after the professional dancer was eliminated from the 2020 competition with her dance partner JJ Chalmers.

Amy was seen tearing up on the BBC series after it was revealed that she has an illness, following their exit.

So who looking closer at her personal life, who is Amy’s husband? Let’s look aside from the dance floor and explore the dancer’s love life…

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Amy’s battle with Crohn’s disease

Amy and JJ became the sixth dance pair to be voted out on Strictly, when the Sunday December 6th episode aired.

Her partner JJ spoke about her health battle following the vote-off.

He said:

I know that any day she wakes up, she could be hospitalised essentially. She lives [in] fear that she’s going to let people down, but the way you’ve built me up, you could never let me down.

Amy, 30, was reportedly diagnosed with Crohn’s when she was 19 years old.

@JJChalmersRM @dowden_amy It’s been wonderful watching you both on Strictly you’re a credit to yourselves and humanity. Was welling up when I heard you both speak. So much love and respect to you both 👏👏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dave without Daf 3.5%🐟 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaveandDaf) December 7, 2020

Who is Amy Dowden’s husband?

Her husband-to-be is Ben Jones

Ben is a professional dancer like Amy. The couple were once British National Dance Champions.

Amy’s husband – who started dancing when he was 15 – appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in Mexico, where he got to week 6.

They now run the Art in Motion dance school in Dudley together.

They planned to have a wedding in Wales this year, but Amy and Ben have had to put their 2020 wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He regularly makes an appearance in Amy’s Youtube videos.

If your looking for a giggle and don’t take yourself to serious watch our isolation Mr & Mrs game 😂 who wins? #couplefun #isolationchallenges #keepingentertained #keepsafe https://t.co/CjmuhkHI7x — Amy Dowden (@dowden_amy) March 27, 2020

Amy and Ben: Relationship timeline

Amy went public about her engagement to Ben in 2018, after he asked her to marry him during a New Year’s Eve.

They planned to get married in July 2020, but are currently waiting until they can have their big day.

The couple have been partners since 2011!

