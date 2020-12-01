BBC: Who is Andi Oliver's partner? Meet The Great British Christmas Menu star's other half!











Chef Andi Oliver is set to take centre stage in BBC’s The Great British Christmas Menu. Let’s put the cooking aside and meet her partner!

A group of 17 Michelin stars are set to make their debut on the BBC Two show, preparing a festive feast to thank the heroes of the global pandemic.

Andi will be the referee of tasting Christmas-themed canapes and starters made by eight former champions of the Great British Menu.

So who is the chef’s partner? Let’s meet the star’s other half!

Who is Andi Oliver’s partner?

Andi met her partner Garfield Hackett when working at The Globe speakeasy, based in Shoreditch.

He is band manager of The Feds and director of pop-up hotel London Pleasure Gardens.

The cultural facilitator is good friends with maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix, who he regularly posts pictures with on Instagram.

Garfield owns a mango tree in Jamaica, and loves going to festivals like Glastonbury. When it was cancelled this year, he said he missed the mud!

Andi and Garfield: Relationship timeline

Andi met Garfield over 20 years ago, who she bonded with over their mutual hate for camping.

They now run Caribbean home-cooking businesses Andi’s Wadadli Kitchen and One Love Clapton together, which involves cooking in a pop-up.

Andi’s daughter and broadcaster Miquita Oliver is close to both of them – he is not her biological father, however Garfield refers to her as his daughter.

Andi and Garfield live in Clapton and reportedly love hanging out in Millfields Park with a music system and good food.

Does Garfield have Instagram?

Yes

Garfield regularly posts pictures with his wife and Miquita.

He also supports his family’s work projects on Instagram and looks pretty talented at cooking himself!

The business co-owner always hashtags #WhatsForDinnerMummy which is regularly used by Garfield and Andi for their projects.

