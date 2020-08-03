Andrew Marr has long stood as one of BBC’s top journalists and most beloved talk show hosts.

The Andrew Marr Show has been BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning talkshow since it started airing in 2005. Throughout the show, Andrew interviews some of the world’s most important political figures to discuss the most pressing topics.

This year has been one of the most shocking and turbulent in recent history, and so journalists are more important than ever to ask politicians the big questions and hold them to account. So, when Andrew Marr disappeared from our screens, viewers were worried that one of the most important political shows had been cancelled.

Andrew Marr missing from BBC

The Andrew Marr Show airs every Sunday morning at 9am on BBC One.

The last we saw of Andrew Marr was on Sunday, July 19th when he interviewed Dominic Raab, Liu Xiaoming, Andrei Kelin and Lisa Nandy.

Since the last Andrew Marr show aired on July 19th, he has not tweeted about the absence of the show. It’s disappearance from the TV schedule raised alarm bells for viewers, who were used to tuning in every Sunday morning.

Is Andrew Marr not on today or have I finally been successful in muting everyone that rages tweets about his simping on a Sunday morning? — Chris Murray (@chrismurraylaw) August 2, 2020

Has The Andrew Marr Show been cancelled?

Unconfirmed, but unlikely.

Andrew Marr has been on our screens consistently over the past fifteen years. If BBC made the decision to pull the show, it is most likely that we would hear about it before they stopped airing new episodes.

On Andrew’s Twitter, he still describes himself as the “presenter of the BBC1 Andrew Marr Show,” so it’s unlikely that the show has been cancelled. Given it is the summer months, it is more likely that the TV host has taken some time off as holiday. It is unconfirmed when Andrew will return to our screens.