Angela Hartnett's lemon meringue pie - Celebrity Best Home Cook recipe here!











Chef Angela Hartnett put celebrities to the test, by asking them to make a lemon meringue pie on Celebrity Best Home Cook – here’s the recipe!

She completes the judge line-up alongside Dame Mary Berry and Chris Bavin, and gave the contestants a recipe of her own to follow on Tuesday.

With hopes to show off their baking skills, the celebrities showcased their take on a lemon meringue pie on the BBC cooking show.

So, here’s Angela’s lemon meringue pie recipe – a step-by-step guide below!

Screenshot: Celebrity Best Home Cook, Series 1 Episode 5, BBC

Angela’s lemon meringue pie: Ingredients

Luckily for viewers, most of the ingredients required are typical household, staple items, so it won’t require a massive shopping session.

A few things might need a quick pop to the shops, such as the cornflour and lard, if you don’t already have some in the cupboard or fridge.

For the pastry, you will need:

120g plain flour

30g cold lard, diced

30g cold butter, diced

For the filling, the below ingredients are required:

4 tbsp cornflour

Zest and juice of 2 large lemons

75g caster sugar

3 large egg yolks

50g butter, diced in small pieces

Finally, for the meringue, you need:

3 large egg whites

180g caster sugar

½ tsp lemon juice

First time we’ve tuned into #CelebrityBestHomeCook on @BBCOne and now really fancy Lemon Meringue Pie…oh, and the next episode; loved it! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @AngelaHartnett @ClaudiaWinkle pic.twitter.com/ODPMtck9Tb — Will Torrent (@willtorrent) February 8, 2021

BBC: Who is Ginny Lemon? RuPaul’s Drag Race star on The X Factor!

Recipe for Angela’s lemon meringue pie

This recipe is perfect for a small dinner party, as it has serves 4 to 6 people.

Taking an hour tops to make, it also won’t require a long amount of time.

Here is Angela Hartnett’s step-by-step recipe:

Step 1: Heat the oven to 160C (180C non-fan). Sieve the flour into a large bowl with a pinch of salt. Add the lard and butter, then work into a “breadcrumb” texture using fingertips.

Step 2: Add a little ice-cold water and use a knife to bring it together, then lightly knead to form into a ball. Wrap and leave to rest in the fridge.

Step 3: When rested for 20 minutes, roll the pastry onto a floured surface and fit it into an 18cm tart case, ideally with a loose bottom. Prick the pastry base with a fork.

Step 4: Line the case with parchment paper and baking beans, then cook for 25 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Remove the beans and paper halfway through the cooking to colour the pastry. When ready, remove from the oven and reduce the temperature to 150C.

Step 5: To make the lemon curd, fill a jug with 275ml of water. Pour a little into a bowl and add the cornflour to mix into a smooth paste. Pour the rest of the water into a pan with the lemon zest. Add the cornflour paste and bring to a low simmer, stirring until it cooks and thickens.

Step 6: Remove from the heat, add the lemon juice, sugar, egg yolks and butter, then reheat gently until thick, stirring all the time. Allow to cool, then pour into the pastry case.

Step 7: Put the egg whites into a large bowl and whisk on a medium heat. As they form peaks, gradually add the sugar and keep whisking until they form stiff peaks.

Step 8: Spoon onto the lemon tart, form into peaks and bake in the oven at 150C until golden brown. Allow to cool before cutting.

For someone who doesn't do desserts Ferne's lemon meringue pies look good 😋 #celebritybesthomecook — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) February 8, 2021

WATCH CELEBRITY BEST HOME COOK ON BBC ONE TUESDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK