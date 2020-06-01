Angels of the North has returned to BBC Three for its second series on Sunday, May 31st, just six months after it first premiered.
The reality series follows the antics on and off the salon floor at Newcastle’s Longlox hair extension salon. Expect glamour, gossip and some proper Geordie drama.
As we’re returning to Longlox for a second season, we thought it best to revisit some of our favourite cast members from season 1. Get to know the Angels of the North cast here!
Angels of the North: Cast
- Sammyjo Pearson
- Bev Pearson
- Saffron Imerson
- Shannon Bamford
- Ashleigh Jade Haselhurst
- Lauren Kelly
- Holly Dowling
- Kendal Forrest
- Jess Wright
Get to know Sammyjo Pearson
Sammyjo is the 32-year-old owner of Longlox salon. She has been working as a Hair Extension Specialist for over 17 years now.
Her aim is to make her salon the most ‘Instagrammable’ in the North East, and it totally fits the Insta aesthetic with its floral walls and pink rosy interiors.
Sammy’s mother, Beverley Pearson, is the manager – or “MAMager” – of the salon.
You can follow Sammyjo on Instagram @sammyjo_pxx where she has 22,000 followers. This figure is correct as of publication date.
Meet the Angels of the North cast
Sammyjo has a team of technicians from Newcastle, mostly girls who had studied at Newcastle College and are now in their early 20s.
The primary cast members are Saffron, Shannon B, Ashley and Holly. They have the most screen time, although with the cast returning, some of the rest of the cast might have more of a time to shine in season 2.
There are also two new faces on the scene for series, a new girl and a new boy.
Follow the cast on Instagram
- Bev: @beverleypearson100
- Saffron: @saffronimerson
- Shannon: @shannonbam
- Ashleigh: @ashleighjadehaselhurst
- Lauren: @lauren_kelly0602
- Holly: @hollydowlingxo
- Kendal: @kendalforrest_
- Jess: @jessjaynewrightx
