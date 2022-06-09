Great British Sewing Bee's Annie has a boyfriend but he's not A$AP Rocky













Following the success of The Great British Bake Off, The Great British Sewing Bee kicked off in 2013. The BBC show returned for its eighth series in April 2022. Twelve contestants compete each week in crafty and creative challenges.

This year The Great British Sewing Bee is filmed at Sunny Bank Mills just outside of Leeds and the 12 contestants are being whittled down pretty quickly ready for the winner to be revealed on June 29th. Over the course of the competition, viewers have gotten acquainted with the sewers and some are scratching their heads over who Annie’s boyfriend is…

The Great British Sewing Bee S8,01-06-2022,6,Annie, Sara Pascoe,**STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL AFTER EP 5 HAS TX’D**,Love Productions,Love Productions

Annie and ASAP Rocky connection explored

Since Annie Rolo Phillips has been a contestant on The Great British Sewing Bee, some viewers have become confused over her connection to rapper A$AP Rocky.

While some fans of the show thought that Annie said that A$AP Rocky was her boyfriend, it turns out that she actually just said that the rapper was her inspiration.

A$AP Rocky has just welcomed a baby to the world with singer Rihanna.

I'm absolutely stuck on whether or not ASAP Rocky is Annie's boyfriend. We need answers 🤣! #ASAPRockyGate #SewingBee — Lucy Brewer (@lucy_brewer) June 8, 2022

Annie ‘loves’ A$AP Rocky as fashion inspiration

During one of the GBSB challenges, Annie created an outfit for her boyfriend which was inspired by A$AP Rocky. She said that A$AP Rocky had a Vogue photoshoot where he was wearing “pyjamas and robes“.

Patrick Grant revealed to Annie that he’d actually met A$AP Rocky during his career.

As per Annie’s Sewing Bee bio, she and her boyfriend live in Surrey together.

I’ve rewatched, and ye he’s her inspo rather than her boyfriend. Great news this wasn’t the discovery of ASAP Rocky cheating on Rhi Rhi! #ASAPRockyGate is officially closed #SewingBee pic.twitter.com/EfHpTvz7PZ — Lucy Brewer (@lucy_brewer) June 8, 2022

Annie and her boyfriend are now parents

There’s no actual relationship link between Annie and A$AP Rocky, but Annie and her boyfriend and the rapper and Rihanna do have something in common – they all became parents in 2022.

Annie and her boyfriend welcomed a baby boy in March named Caleb.

The Great British Sewing Bee contestant took to Instagram on June 7th to share a ‘photo dump’ of her weekend in Llandudno catching up with the other sewers. Annie wrote that it was their “first trip away with baby“.

