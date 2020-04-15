Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Those of you who love antiques programmes should be very familiar with Antiques Road Trip.

The long-running BBC series follows auctioneers across the UK in search of good quality old items that they can sell at a bargain price.

From household items to hidden historical treasures, the show is still going strong 10 years since its broadcast back in 2010.

For instance, expert Mark Stacey has become a popular face when it comes to series such as Flog It! and Bargain Hunt. Find out more Mark, from his antiques career to social media profiles!

Who is Mark Stacey?

Mark is a collector and auctioneer and comes from South Wales. He developed his passion for old items when he started collecting blue and white transfer printed pottery.

The Antiques Road Trip expert specialises in several things, including Regency or Art Deco, Lalique glass and Blue and White transferware.

Mark has been working in the antiques field for over 25 years. In 1995, he joined auction company Bonhams as a valuer before moving to Sotheby’s where he worked in the ceramics and the valuations departments.

Apart from Antiques Road Trip, Mark has appeared on Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and several BBC Radio shows in the past.

Is Mark Stacey married?

No, Mark is not married and doesn’t have any kids.

Mark lives with his Spanish partner Santiago. In an interview with Sussex Life, Mark revealed that he and Santiago have lived in Brighton since 2007.

Follow Mark Stacey on social media

We found Mark on social media! You can find his Instagram profile under the handle @vintiquesmark.

You can also give him a follow on Twitter under the name @VintiquesMark.

He’s an active user on the social media app, especially with the ongoing coronavirus crisis around the world.

