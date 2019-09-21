Antiques Roadshow's Frances Christie "didn't have a clue which area of art she'd go into"

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Antiques Roadshow is a programme which ironically will never really get ‘old’. Tonnes of people are always looking to get their family heirlooms, prized possessions and beloved antiques valued.

The BBC show is onto its 42nd series in 2019 and often airs a historic special or two such as September 2019’s Second World War Special.

Presented by journalist and newsreader Fiona Bruce, Antiques Roadshow airs on Sundays at 8 pm and Thursdays at 8 am.

One of the regular Antiques Roadshow specialists to appear on the show is Frances Christie.

Antiques Roadshow: Meet Frances Christie

Frances Christie is a modern art specialist who first appeared on Antiques Roadshow in 2015.

Pictures and prints are Frances’ thing on the BBC show and people from all over bring their prized possessions to her for a valuation.

As well as being one of the specialists on Antiques Roadshow, Frances is the Head of Modern and Post-war British Art at art dealer company Sotheby’s.

Where did Frances study?

It turns out that becoming an art expert isn’t that easy. Frances said in a 2018 interview that during university that she “didn’t have a clue which area of art she wanted to go into”.

Frances began her studies by completing a degree in History of Art from Trinity College, Cambridge. She then went on to complete a Masters degree in early 20th-century British and French Art at the Courtauld Institute, London.

Although she lived in Scotland at the time, she was accepted onto an internship at Sotheby’s in London while she was still studying at uni. Frances spent her summers working at different art dealers.

Today, Frances is also an auctioneer and outside of work, she’s a Trustee of Outside In – a leading arts charity in the UK.

Is Frances Christie married?

It doesn’t look like Frances is too keen on sharing her private life with the world. She’s not on Instagram or Twitter.

It’s likely that Frances is married as her surname has changed from ‘Leeming’ to ‘Christie’. She also appeared to be wearing a wedding ring in a YouTube video from 2018.

She does sometimes feature on the Antiques Roadshow and Sotheby’s Institute Twitter page, though.

‘He painted what he knew’ – Norman Cornish is the most famous graduate from the Pitman’s Academy and this picture is a ‘really special thing’ says #AntiquesRoadshow expert Frances Christie @NewcastleCC pic.twitter.com/wfIovsGVus — Antiques Roadshow (@BBC_ARoadshow) June 17, 2018

WATCH ANTIQUES ROADSHOW SERIES 42 ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE.

