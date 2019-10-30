Are Shaun Dooley and Stacey Dooley related? The actor leads the way with Children in Need album

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Children in Need kicks off on BBC One from October 30th 2019. Ten well-known actors band together to raise money and awareness for various charities.

The show, which starts at 7:30 pm, will see the actors get behind the microphone in order to create an album for Children in Need.

Shaun Dooley is the man leading the way with the BBC show. He’s singing Taylor Swift’s Never Grow Up on the album. So, is Shaun Dooley related to Stacey Dooley?

Shaun Dooley and Stacey Dooley

Actor and voiceover artist Shaun Dooley, 45, hails from Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

And although he and journalist Stacey Dooley share a surname, it looks like that’s all they share.

The two aren’t related. However, Shain does have two sisters, Kimberly Dooley and Stephanie Ann Dooley.

HAT AID: Buy the Children in Need 2019 hat here – Countryfile Ramble bobble beanie!

How did the Children in Need come about?

Shaun appeared on The One Show on Wednesday, October 30th and explained how he once appeared on Channel 4 show Misfits. Shaun had to sing on the show and recalled being terrified.

Strangely enough, this spurred him on to want to ding again and came up with the idea of creating an album for Children in Need. The first step of getting the album together was to get some fellow actors on board. Shaun began by asking Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker if she’d be interested in recording a song for the album.

And once Jodie approved of the idea and enthusiastically asked to sing Coldplay’s Yellow, the ball got rolling.

Is Shaun married?

Shaun Dooley is married. He and his wife, Polly, married in 1998.

While Shaun is an actor who has appeared in Jamestown and Gentleman Jack, Polly worked as a casting director on TV series, Doctors, from 2003-2006.

The couple has four children together and he’s made his Children in Need song choice based on his kids.

WOW FACTOR: Bruce from Money For Nothing creates stunning furniture in series 7: What happened to his hand?

WATCH MONEY FOR NOTHING ON WEDNESDAYS AT 4:30 PM ON BBC ONE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE