Are The Repair Shop experts paid? BBC's restoration costs explored!

Since The Repair Shop started back in 2017, it has quickly become one of the best renovation shows on the BBC.

In a bid to stop throwaway culture, each episode, a team of specialists come together to revamp and reconstruct everything from family heirlooms to time-weathered treasures.

The Repair Shop features experts from all disciplines, from horologists and furniture restorers to painting conservators and teddybear repairers. But as they are all the top craftspeople in their respective fields, it begs the question: are The Repair Shop experts paid?

Here’s what we found out!

Who pays for the repairs on the show?

It’s on them!

To the surprise of many – who would naturally assume that having these experts repair their belongings would cost an arm and a leg – it’s free.

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at the show’s production company Ricochet, said:

We don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.

But are The Repair Shop experts paid?

Unconfirmed.

As the experts don’t charge those on the show for their services, you might jump to thinking that they volunteer their time and skill – much in the vein of DIY SOS and other restoration shows. However, it also would not be a surprise if the Beeb also shelled out a fee to get the experts on the show in the first place.

Considering the press and fame that the experts get from appearing on The Repair Shop, that almost seems payment enough! Some of the experts are now fully booked for months; some don’t even take bookings anymore, only sticking with customers they’ve worked with.

They’ve clearly gained quite the fanbase since appearing on The Repair Shop!

Meet The Repair Shop experts

London-based furniture restorer Jay Blades leads the show as its main presenter, however there are also a few favourites who pop up more often than not.

This includes siblings Steve and Suzie Fletcher. Steve works as a clock restorer and Suzie with leather.

The handsome Will Kirk also is a fan-favourite, wowing with both his good looks and charm, and amazing furniture restoration skills!

Meet the other regulars here…

Dominic Chinea – metalworker

– metalworker Sonnaz Nooranvary – upholsterer

– upholsterer Lucia Scalisi – painting conservator

– painting conservator Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch – teddybear and toy restorers

– teddybear and toy restorers Kirsten Ramsay – ceramicist

– ceramicist Rachael South – chair caner

– chair caner Brenton West – silversmith and antique photography specialist

