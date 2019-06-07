Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Garden Rescue series 4 is in full swing on BBC One.

The 2019 season sees gardens up and down the UK totally transformed.

The garden makeover programme is presented by a familiar face.

Ground Force’s Charlie Dimmock takes centre stage, as well as a few other horticulture experts.

The Rich Brothers also present the programme, so who are they? And are they married?

Who are The Rich Brothers?

The Rich Brothers co-present the BBC One show Garden Rescue alongside Arit Anderson and Charlie Dimmock.

The siblings are landscape gardeners and have their own company working up and down the country, Rich Landscapes.

Harry and David Rich hail from Wales and said in an interview with Murdoch London that they see gardens as “outside rooms”.

Love the relationship between Charlie and the Rich brothers on #gardenrescue It’s really developed over the three series. Love them all – and every episode ❤️ — Anne Reynolds (@anniemaude) September 22, 2018

Are the Garden Rescue Rich brothers married?

By the looks of their Instagram page, the Rich Brothers are officially off the market.

Harry is married to yoga enthusiast Sue and the pair are expecting a baby together in 2019.

Whether David is married or not, we dont know but he looks to have a long-term girlfriend for sure!

The Rich Brothers: Age

The Rich Brothers have certainly managed to attract some of the younger generation to the idea of gardening.

Their aim is to make gardening ‘cool’ and not limited to older people.

The good-looking brothers could probably be mistaken for male models, but the nature lovers are pretty modest about their looks and their success.

They created a garden for the Chanel Mademoiselle Privé exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in 2015 among many other notable successes!

Harry is the older Rich brother at 31 years old and David is two years younger at 28.

The brothers are always together and share a black labrador called Darcy.

They released a book together in 2017 called Love Your Plot: Gardens Inspired by Nature.

