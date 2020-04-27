Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Antiques shows have become prominent programmes on daytime TV. From Bargain Hunt to Flog It!, there’s something out there for every antiques enthusiast.

For instance, Antiques Road Trip is a favourite one on the telly which follows auctioneers in search of old items that they can sell at a bargain price.

One of the BBC experts is Arusha ‘Roo’ Irvine who charms viewers with her expertise and unique fashion look. So, let’s meet Arusha and get to know her career and Instagram!

Meet Arusha ‘Roo’ Irvine

Arusha is an expert who has made regular appearances on Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Flipping Profit in the past.

Back in 2015, producers offered her to join Antiques Road Trip as a TV expert and since then Arusha has become a familiar face on millions of screens across the country.

Arusha’s antiques business

On her website, Arusha explained that she got into the antiques industry after losing her father and father-in-law. At the time, Arusha and her husband were both working in the corporate world and took time off to take care of their families after the sudden loss of their fathers.

That’s when Arusha decided to leave her corporate job and pursue her interest in antiques by starting her own business.

When she’s not presenting on TV, Arusha runs Kilcreggan Antiques in Argyll and Bute, Scotland.

Follow Arusha on social media

On Instagram, the Antiques Road Trip expert says she’s an “Antique Hunter, Serial Foodie, Glass Lover, Cat Nut and Imaginary Caped Crusader for Animals”.

She’s not that active on the platform though, as her last post was back in March 2019 and she’s shared mostly about her gigs on the telly.

You can find Arusha on Instagram under the handle @rooirvine. And if you’re after her Twitter account, you can follow her @RooIrvine.

