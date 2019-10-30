University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Autumnwatch has returned to the BBC for 2019!

This year, the presenters are back for a week’s worth of nature content, broadcasting live daily from the Cairngorms National Park. Gillian Burke, Iolo Williams, Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham have all resumed their duties as presenters.

As Gillian is back for the new series this year, many are unhappy that she has returned and are demanding that Martin Hughes-Games be reinstated as the lead presenter.

Here’s what went down on Twitter last night (Tuesday, October 29th) when Autumnwatch returned to our screens.

Who is Gillian?

Gillian Burke is a 43-year-old TV presenter, director and producer. She was born near the Kenyan capital Nairobi. She lived there until the age of 10, when she and her family moved to Vienna, Austria.

Her mother worked for the United Nations in Nairobi on environmental projects and conservation which is where Gillian’s love for nature comes from. The Burke family moved to Vienna as her mother got a job with the UN there.

Gillian’s grandfathers are from Trinidad and Sri Lanka and her grandmothers are both from the Seychelles.

She now is settled in Cornwall with her two children, a son and a daughter. It is unconfirmed who the father is or whether he and Gillian are still together.

Gillian Burke: Career bio

After graduating from the University of Bristol with a degree in biology, Gillian got a job as a researcher for the BBC’s Natural History Unit in Bristol.

Gillian’s next career move was working her way up from researcher to producer to director. She eventually worked for major networks such as Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

Alongside her presenting, directing and producing, Gillian has also done voice-over work. Gillian voice was featured in Disneynature’s Born In China and Clash of Africa’s Giants for Animal Planet.

She joined the Autumnwatch team in 2017 after Martin Hughes-Games departed.

Fans slam Gillian’s return

Since Gillian joined the Springwatch family and its sister shows, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, she has been largely unpopular with fans of the show.

Upon the return of Autumnwatch to our screens, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

One Tweeted: “Disappointing that Gillian didn’t spend some of her time off to attend Presenter School.” Another scathingly Tweeted: “Gillian Burke is the worst presenter I have ever seen.”

There were obviously fans who jumped to her defence, calling out the “pathetic bullying” and trolling. But that doesn’t seem to stop the fans from begging the BBC to ditch Gillian and bring back Martin.

Does Gillian have Instagram?

Yes! Unlike her Autumnwatch co-presenters, Gillian has Instagram.

She frequently posts about her latest work and what she’s up to in her spare time. From enviable travel pics to the best books she’s read, Gillian shares it all!

Check her out on Insta @gillians_voice.

WATCH AUTUMNWATCH 2019 FROM TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE