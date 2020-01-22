Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show is still going strong in 2020. And although co-host Matt Baker announced his departure from the show in 2019, he’s hanging in there until the Spring.

He and Alex Jones have been hosting the BBC show in January along with a few other guest presenters.

Ed Balls, Louis Tomlinson and Dani Dyer were interviewed by Matt Baker and Alex Jones in 2020.

Let’s take a look at the details of Dani Dyer’s outfit on The One Show.

The One Show: Dani Dyer’s outfit

Dani Dyer was a guest on The One Show on Wednesday, January 22nd 2020.

The Love Island 2018 winner looked chic as she opted for a nude polka dot high neck and shorts combo.

Dani paired her outfit with perfectly curled tresses, tanned legs and natural makeup.

MATT’S BACK: When is Matt Baker leaving The One Show? Viewers confused he’s still hosting

Where to buy Dani’s outfit

Thankfully, being the girl’s girl that she is, Dani tagged her outfit details in an Instagram post on January 22nd.

Her gorgeous polka dot top comes from H&M, the faux leather high waisted shorts from River Island and her gladiator open-toe heels are from Guess.

By the looks of her Instagram, Dani opts for Richy hair extensions and has her hair done by London and Essex based hair extension specialist, Jaime Hunt.

NO WAY: Where is The One Show filmed? BBC film in this London location!

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK