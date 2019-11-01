Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Autumn is well and truly here, and if the freezing cold weather wasn’t enough of a sign, BBC Two kicks off its nature show Autumnwatch at this time of year.

The series starts on Tuesday, October 29th and runs until Friday, November 1st.

Autumnwatch 2019 features presenters Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke, Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham.

Badgers, Jays and capercaillie birds have been spotted on Autumnwatch this year. But one other thing that’s been spotted by viewers of the show is Chris Packham jacket!

Chris Packham had viewers loving his jacket during Autumnwatch 2019.

The presenter wore a grey double-breasted puffer-style jacket.

Unfortunately, we’re unable to find the exact jacket that Chris was wearing but there are some similar coats available online. Although Chris Packham has his own range of coats, it doesn’t seem that this jacket is from his collection.

Buy a jacket like Chris’

This Penguin Heather puffer jacket is similar to Chris’ Autumnwatch look. Alternatively, Hugo Boss have a look of stylish padded jackets available online.

If you’re looking for a grey padded jacket without a hood then this Arc’teryx Mens Cerium LT Jacket could be your thing.

Although it’s not in the same grey colour as Chris’ jacket, Jack Wolfskin offer a down jacket, ‘Helium’, for around £100. The jacket also has a red lining like Chris’.

What did viewers think of Chris Packham’s coat?

Chris’ coat certainly gained some attention as he walked us through Autumn in the Cairngorms National Park.

Some viewers took to Twitter with one saying: “There is no greater sign of autumn than Chris Packham stood in a wooded glade in a high end puffa jacket.”

Another wrote: “I see Chris Packham is styling the famous “double-breasted” puffa jacket tonight, a look guaranteed to reverse climate change, £ by £ with every sale and also of maximum utility when modelled within the safety of a studio.”

