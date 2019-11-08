University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Bargain Hunt has been one of the BBC’s biggest and best antiques shows since it started in 2000 and it is currently in its 54th series to date.

The current lineup of presenters includes Eric Knowles, Anita Manning, Natasha Raskin and Charlie Ross. And although they are all brilliant in their own right, there is one stand-out presenter and that has to be Anita.

Anita Manning is memorable for a number of reasons. Her sharp eye for antiques, her thick Glaswegian accent and, of course, her iconic black bob!

So, let’s get to know the Bargain Hunt presenter better here.

Meet Anita…

Anita Manning is a 71-year-old antiques expert and television presenter from Glasgow, Scotland.

Although she has always been passionate about antiques, artwork and history, she did not start out wanting to be an auctioneer and antiques expert.

Anita first got into the antiques business in the 1970s after she bought a bed from an Irish dealer. He then offered her a job as a buyer and it all went from there.

It was only in 1989, when Anita set up Great Western Auctions in Glasgow with her daughter Lala that she really got involved in the industry. Venturing into this industry, Anita became one of Scotland’s first female auctioneers. Great Western Auctions has grown massively since they were founded. You can read more about them here.

Anita also has another child, a son called Luke.

Anita on Bargain Hunt

Anita joined the Bargain Hunt team back in 2010. This was the same year she joined both Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.

She continues to present on all three shows and has become one of the most recognisable antiques experts on television.

Anita has said that out of all antiques, she loves collecting art the most. She has a particular interest in Scottish Art.

#BargainHunt I want Anita Manning as a best friend. She's adorable (& could advise me on buying antiques!) pic.twitter.com/QDul9tH02l — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) November 25, 2014

Does Anita have social media?

Unfortunately not! It may not come as a surprise that Anita is off the grid.

She has neither Twitter nor Instagram.

If you want to keep up to date with all the latest on Anita Manning, then the best place for new information is to follow Bargain Hunt on Twitter. You can find them @BBCBargainHunt.

WATCH BARGAIN HUNT WEEKDAYS AT 12.15 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE