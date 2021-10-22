Bargain Hunt viewers in shock at auctioneer Colin Young's long hair











Bargain Hunt is a classic BBC staple TV show which has been airing for over two decades. Famous faces of the auctioneering world have graced the show such as David Dickinson and Tim Wonnacott over the years.

The show is still going strong in 2021 and airs on weekday afternoons. As the title suggests there are many bargains to be found on the BBC show and its down to the all-important auctioneers to price up all kinds of items from suitcases to vases and much more.

Screenshot: Bargain Hunt – BBC

Get to know auctioneer Colin Young

Auctioneer Colin Young appeared on Bargain Hunt on Friday, October 22nd.

The BBC star has a passion for antiques and has been working in the field since he was just 18 years old.

Speaking to the BBC, Colin said of his career choice: “It was not really a choice, but simply the first job I saw in the newspaper for ‘manager’s assistant’ at The Bourne Auction Rooms.“

Colin’s hair before and after!

During the episode of Bargain Hunt, Colin looked almost unrecognisable with his long locks.

The presenter of the series also pointed out Colin’s transformation which may have been due to lockdown and no barbers being open!

Alternatively, Colin’s new hairdo could have just been a personal choice of his and why not opt for something new?!

Viewers take to Twitter over Colin’s hair

By the looks of Twitter, Colin’s haircut has many viewers shocked. One wrote that he almost “spat out his tea“, another said: “Just watching bargain hunt ? Omg is Colin young , the auctioneer hoping for a remake of planet of the apes ? Or can’t be arsed to get a human haircut?”

Someone else Tweeted that Colin is “morphing in James May” of Top Gear.

However, it’s most likely that Colin decided to opt for a change in hairstyle and is embracing his new look. One person Tweeted back in June 2021 about his hair, too: “Oh my god wow Colin young got changed his new hair and I can called him DOC from back to the future“.

