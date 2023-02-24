BBC One TV series, Bargain Hunt, is back with a bang, and once again fans are intrigued to know more about the main man who offers the red and blue teams valuable advice. Who is Bargain Hunt’s Tim Weeks?

In a recent episode, Tim was joined by Nick Hall and Caroline Hawley as they headed to the Antiques, Vintage, and Collectors Fair in Detling, Kent.

Tim Weeks is a focal part of the “dream team” that makes Bargain Hunt possible, let’s find out more about his passion for auctioneering and more about his family life.

Who is Tim Weeks?

Tim is a director, auctioneer, valuer, and cataloguer for Wessex Auction Rooms. He is also a crucial member of the Bargain Hunt team and has been one of the regular experts on the BBC series since 2017.

Weeks also co-presented the first series of BBC One’s Street Auction in 2016, where he gave out his expert valuations. Not only that but he also hosts his own weekly radio show on BBC Wiltshire.

Tim Weeks’ family life explored

The star is married to his wife Alexa, and they have two children, Albie and Bella. When he is not working, Weeks can be found spending time with his family at their home in Chippenham, northwest Wiltshire. The auctioneer has previously jested that he no longer collects anything, as all of his money goes to his children.

However, when he does, some of his favorite items to spot reportedly include: “1980s toys, football programs, vinyl, 20th Century Decorative Arts, and silver”

Tim Weeks would be a footballer if he didn’t auctioneer

The star made his first appearance on Bargain Hunt after his stint on BBC One’s Street Auction. After showing his skills on the show, the BBC boss called him in for a screen test and he proved his worth.

According to reports, Tim would have become a footballer had he not pursued his passion for auctioneering. He joked: “Naturally, I would be playing in centre midfield for Arsenal. However, the pull of antiques was just way too strong.”

In fact, Weeks loves the “unpredictability” of auctioneering, and he followed in the footsteps of his father. This means he was practically surrounded by antiques as a child. He also watched his father set up Wessex Auction Rooms in Draycot Cerne.

Start your article by replacing this text. You can remove the product widget below if you so wish