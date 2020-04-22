Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Repair Shop features some of the best craftspeople across the nation.

From clockwork experts to general restorators, the BBC programme makes sure to bring only top-notch talent to the repair shop.

The series is all about reusing and recycling old things and this is where the resident experts come to give new life to old treasured items.

Barry Phillips is one of the renovators in the series. So, let’s meet Barry and get to know him better.

Who is Barry Phillips?

Barry is a 70-something repair compass expert.

After doing some digging, we found that Barry has worked with SIRS Navigation in the past. The company specialises in the repair and manufacture of navigation devices.

It’s one of the major suppliers for the UK and manufactures products for some of the world’s leading aircraft companies.

Barry Phillips: Business

Barry runs his repair business BPSC Marine in Southampton.

The Repair Shop expert offers repair services for both traditional and modern nautical instruments.

In addition, on the company’s website, Barry says he can supply spare parts such as magnetic and electronic instruments and navigational charts.

Return to the barn tonight with brand new #TheRepairShop. 8pm on BBC One 🛠✨ pic.twitter.com/jtpcV6QEDG — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) April 15, 2020

Barry Phillips on The Repair Shop

On The Repair Shop, one of Barry’s tasks is to repair an old military compass that has been used in World War I and II.

The compass has been passed down to Stephen Munn via two generations of soldiers and it is the oldest item that Barry has ever worked on.

