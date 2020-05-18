Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Somehow, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is still going ahead despite the fact the actual event was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chelsea team have rustled together a week’s worth of special programming, from retrospectives on past events to inside looks at Britain’s top gardens. This will air on the BBC from Sunday, May 17th through to Saturday, May 23rd.

But one thing that has returned is the ‘People’s Vote’.

So how can you vote on this year’s Chelsea Flower Show? Find out here!

Chelsea Flower Show returns to BBC

Instead of broadcasting from the Flower Show, as it has been cancelled this year, the BBC is presenting a special programmes celebrating past stagings of the event.

Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth are the show’s lead presenters, and they are also joined by Gardeners’ World’s Monty Don and Nicki Chapman.

Programmes kicked off on BBC One on Sunday, May 17th but they will also be shown on the RHS website.

FLOWER SHOW NEWS : Chelsea Flower Show fans wonder ‘is Joe Swift married?’

Voting for Flower Show opens

After the first programme on BBC One aired, the vote for Garden of the Decade opened. Now, this sounds like quite the feat, as there have been some pretty stunning gardens over the past ten years, but the BBC have made it easier with a shortlist.

It will be open from Sunday, May 17th until Monday, May 18th. The vote will close on the Monday at 11 pm.

Mark Gregory, Matthew Keightley and Chris Beardshaw all have two winning gardens each on the shortlist and are in with a greater chance.

Also completing the shortlist is Roger Platts, Diarmuid Gavin, Tom Hoblyn and Matthew Wilson.

Chelsea Flower Show 2020: How to vote

To cast your vote for the best Garden of the Decade, you can head over to the BBC voting page.

You are restricted to just one vote per registered user.

Also check out some of the previous winners of the People’s Vote on the BBC website.

WATCH THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2020 FROM SUNDAY, MAY 17TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK