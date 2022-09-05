BBC confirm return of reality classic Survivor 20 years after show launch











The BBC is rebooting reality show Survivor after it last aired on TV 20 years ago. It comes after the broadcaster recently announced hit show Gladiators was also making a comeback.

The series, which featured on screens in 2001 and 2002, initially ran for two seasons on ITV.

However, a new adaptation is set to be underway under the BBC. It will be produced by Banijay’s UK-owned Remarkable Entertainment.

Another reality reboot includes The Osbournes: Home to Roost, after Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne moved from the US to the UK.

BBC announces Survivor reboot

The 16-episode season will see guests face psychological and physical challenges. 20 contestants will fight to stay in the battle to compete for the crown of Ultimate Survivor.

The show will also follow it’s original setting and be filmed in a tropical location.

Contestants will be split into two competing tribes, who will go head-to-head for each challenge. As guests are eliminated, the tribes will eventually merge into one until the final person scoops the win.

Details on who will host or present the show is yet to be announced.

Survivor first aired 20 years ago

The series, created by Charlie Parsons around 25 years ago, first hit screens in 2001 (21 years ago). Final episodes were aired in the following year.

It’s one of the most watched reality series in the world, with more than 50 variations worldwide since its launch.

The US version, produced by CBS, is set to air its 43rd season and is the most popular spin-off.

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, commissioned the show

She said: “‘Survivor’ is a global television hit, and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

Remarkable entertainment’s Natalka Znak added: “‘Survivor’ is ‘the greatest game show on earth’ for a reason – it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game. I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC.”

