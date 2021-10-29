BBC: How to access Autumnwatch live cameras 2021











The BBC bring cameras close to animal habitats and blooms of nature each season, and Autumnwatch is sadly drawing to a close soon.

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Megan McCubbin have been hosting the show as cosy autumn leaves make their entrance.

The four-part series on BBC Two sees presenters make visits to beautiful scenic landscapes and habitats, such as Wild Ken Hill.

For passionate earthlings across the UK, we have come up with the go-to guide to catch the last full day of scenes on Autumnwatch 2021.

Access: Autumnwatch 2021 cameras

To tune in to Autumnwatch 2021, you will need a device that has Internet access, such as a laptop, phone or tablet.

Head to the BBC Autumnwatch website and select the ‘Live wildlife cameras’ option on the tab options.

This will take you straight to the live scenes, which you could have on display while working or just to have a moment of peace at home.

From 10am to 10pm, those wishing to watch the live cameras can do so until coverage ends at 9pm on Friday October 29th.

The live cameras are placed where Marsh Harriers, six different species of deer, Brown Trout, and Beavers live.

How to watch after live stream ends

If you are too late and never managed to tune in before coverage ended, don’t worry, you can still watch everything the cameras captured.

All you have to do is head to YouTube, and search for ‘BBC Autumnwatch‘. You should then be shown a list of videos, including each day’s streams.

This will allow viewers who missed a day’s coverage to watch the animals and nature as it happened, from the first, second, third or fourth day.

Of course, these videos are not actually live if you’re watching it after the stream ended, but you can pretend they are!

Where is Autumnwatch 2021 filmed?

Autumnwatch live cameras in 2021 are based at Wild Ken Hill, Norfolk.

This is the same place that Chris and Michaela visit in the final episode, airing on Friday October 29th at 8pm.

The two presenters were stationed here as they birdwatched and enjoyed the huge variety of plants and flowers.

Gillian’s base was filmed at Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland, while Megan’s cameras went live from Isle of Mull.

