BBC: Meet the Garden Rescue narrator on Instagram!

BBC’s Garden Rescue brings a little bit of joy to everyone’s day each time it’s on.

The garden makeover show enlists Charlie Dimmock and The Rich Brothers to transform outdoor spaces up and down the UK.

Now and again, Charlie is absent from the show and Arit Anderson takes her place. Those who take part in the show receive two pitches for their gardens, one from The Rich Brothers and one from Charlie Dimmock and it’s up to them to decide which design they like best.

By now, most of us are well acquainted with Charlie, Harry and David Rich but who is the Garden Rescue BBC narrator? Let’s take a look at the voice behind the show.

BBC: Who is the Garden Rescue narrator?

The narrator of BBC’s Garden Rescue is Lucinda Lawrence.

Lucinda is a voice-over artist and actress who currently stars in West End show 9 to 5 the Musical alongside Love Island’s Amber Davies and Louise Redknapp. Lucinda plays the role of Roz Keith.

She trained at Arts Educational Schools London and has also starred in stage performances of Chicago, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray and many more.

You can listen to Lucinda’s showreel here.

Is Lucinda on Instagram?

Yes, Lucinda is indeed on Insta (@lucinda_lawrence) with over 1,000 followers.

The London-based Garden Rescue narrator lists herself as an “Actor, Spoon player and Lover of crafts and wine.”

She’s also on Twitter as @LuLawrence5 with a similar amount of followers.

Where is Lucinda Lawrence from?

Lucinda was born near Liverpool but has now lived in London for 13 years according to her online voiceover profile.

She’s been narrating Garden Rescue since 2018 covering tonnes of episodes from Northampton to Clapham.

By the looks of Lucinda’s social media, she got married in 2018 and looks very loved up a year later. Her husband, Ben, looks to hail from Essex.

