BBC Mountain Vets: Meet the folks helping hundreds of animals every day!

Most people love nothing more than rural rolling hills, beautiful vistas and adorable animals.

And BBC Two releases a new show from November 15th 2019 which involves all three of those things.

Six episodes take a look at the lives of Mountain Vets living in a very special part of Ireland.

According to the BBC, “though things might not always go according to plan and tragedies do happen, the Mountain Vets do everything they can for the animals in their care.”

We can imagine that a tear or two could be shed during the series, so before we start blubbing over them, let’s meet the cast of BBC’s Mountain Vets.

What is Mountain Vets?

BBC Two welcomed a brand new series in November 2019 with Mountain Vets.

The programme takes a look at three different veterinary practices located within the ancient Kingdom of Mourne, Northern Ireland.

It looks like there’s never a dull moment in Mourne as the trio of practices respond to over 100 clinic cases and call-outs a day. There is a diverse range of animals that require help hailing from clinics, farms and smallholdings.

Mountain Vets BBC cast

The Mourne area is well known for its natural beauty and traditional country life. And the people living there are, of course, as important as the animals they help.

So, here’s who’s starring on the new BBC show. Tullyraine Equine Clinic, Castle Veterinary Clinic, Tullyraine Equine Clinic and Downe Veterinary Clinic are the three surgeries featured on Mountain Vets.

The cast list includes Samantha Hamilton, Hugh Suffern, Inge D’Haese, Caroline Lyons, Shane McQuoid, Rachel Few, Hazel McKelvey, Miriam Campbell, Tori Graham, Maurice King, Cahir King, Daisy Dillon, Genevieve Morrison, Ruth Ferguson, Caitlan McMillan and Aidan O’Hare.

Mountain Vets: Episode 1

This six-part series, Mountain Vets, is set in the ancient Kingdom of Mourne, where animals outnumber people ten to one.

From lowlands to the mountain tops, the programme follows the work lives of the nine mountain vets.

According to the BBC, the series will see the vets deal with everything “from a rare five-legged calf to emergency surgery on a horse, overweight cats and rescued seals”.

WATCH MOUNTAIN VETS ON BBC TWO FROM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15TH AT 8 PM.

