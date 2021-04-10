BBC: When will the MasterChef final 2021 be shown? Cancelled air date explained











When will the MasterChef final 2021 be shown? The BBC show didn’t air on Friday, April 9th as expected. So, let’s take a look at why and when the final will air…

The MasterChef 2021 competition has been in full flow since episode 1 kicked off on March 1st. Now, the contestants have been whittled down to the final four. However, the grand finale looks to have been postponed. Now, viewers are asking when it will be shown.

John Torode, Gregg Wallace – (C) Shine TV

When was the MasterChef final due to air?

After 17 episodes so far, MasterChef season 17 was due to conclude on Friday, April 9th 2021.

The final four contestants who made it to the final are Tom Rhodes, Laura Michael, Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole.

Episode 18, the final of the show, was cancelled on April 9th along with all other shows on BBC channels including Eastenders.

See Also: Meet MasterChef 2021 finalists on IG – final four confirmed!

Why wasn’t MasterChef on Friday April 9th?

The airing of MasterChef season 17 finale was cancelled on April 9th due to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

The Circle Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at the age of 99. The planned TV schedule was postponed and broadcasting schedules paid tribute to Prince Phillip on April 9th.

It’s safe to say that many MasterChef fans were unimpressed with the fact that the show was postponed, with some taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

One person Tweeted: “Sat down with a nice cuppa getting ready for #MasterChef final and it’s been postponed“.

Another said: “I guess that’s the #Masterchef final delayed. Sigh“.

Sat down with a nice cuppa getting ready for #MasterChef final and it’s been postponed 😢 — Chrissy  (@pinkosi25) April 9, 2021

When will the MasterChef final 2021 be shown?

It’s currently unconfirmed when the MasterChef final will air. But, it will be rescheduled in 2021. The show was set to air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of its final week. So, it may be rescheduled for Monday, April 12th, however, this is unconfirmed.

The BBC will be rescheduling all of its cancelled programmes from April 9th, therefore it may take some time for the TV guide to be updated.

The show announced the postponing of the final via Instagram on April 9th, so viewers can stay up-to-date with MasterChef on social media.

We will also keep fans updated here, once the air date for the final is announced.

The show does appear to be scheduled to air on BBC Two on Friday, April 23rd in the early hours of the morning. But, this could simply be a repeat airing. The final is likely to air in the week commencing Monday, April 12th 2021.

Read More: BBC: Where does Tom Rhodes from MasterChef work?

WATCH MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK