BBC: Where does Tom Rhodes from MasterChef work? Career explored!











Where does Tom Rhodes from MasterChef work? Viewers of the show want to know more about the BBC show's semi-finalist. Tom has impressed the MasterChef judging panel time and time again, so what's his work background?

The BBC’s amateur chef competition, MasterChef, is onto its seventeenth series in 2021. Kicking off on March 1st, the 18-episode series can only have one winner. Thirty-one-year-old Tom looks to be a hopeful contender for top spot.

Screenshot: Tom Masterchef series 17 episode 15 – BBC

Meet Tom from MasterChef 2021

Tom Rhodes is a 31-year-old chef who hails from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

The MasterChef contestant is “obsessed” with cooking and has blown judges away week after week with his unique dishes.

Find Tom on Instagram @rhodeskitchen where he has over 2,000 followers. He often posts photos of his incredible-looking food to IG including Ramen, Kimchi Bao Buns, Salmon Poke Bowls and traditional Sunday roast beef.

Where does Tom Rhodes from MasterChef work?

The MasterChef show described Tom’s job as “managing a highstreet chain restaurant”.

According to LinkedIn, Tom Rhodes is Assistant Manager at Nando’s UK & IRE.

It’s likely that the Newcastle resident spends his days at Nando’s managing the running of the restaurant, however, his passion is more hands on when it comes to food.

As it turns out, Tom is actually better suited to the kitchen than front-of-house. He said during MasterChef series 17 episode 1: “I’m the kind of person that will spend three, four, five hours making dinner, just for one person because I live alone“.

MasterChef 2021: Tom’s cooking style

Tom hasn’t been afraid to go bold with his dishes on the BBC competition so far.

The restaurant manager has made it to the top five and will appear during episode 1 of finals week on Monday, April 5th 2021.

The dishes that Tom has chosen to cook during the competition often seem to have an Asian spin. He’s created confit salmon, miso aubergine puree, ponzu sauce, curry and lime hollandaise, chaat masala chips, tomato, coconut and chilli granola and crispy curry leaves during the show.

The budding chef revealed that he spent four weeks travelling in India which was where his dish inspiration came from during episode 15.

Explaining how he hadn’t slipped up in the competition yet, Tom said: “Every dish goes through at least five or six iterations to get to the product you see today“.

