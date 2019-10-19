University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A brand new game show landed on BBC One on Saturday, October 12th with Cockney legend Danny Dyer leading the charge as the main presenter.

The Wall is a competitive series which sees pairs of contestants answer questions which they will need a combination of knowledge, a solid game plan and a dash of luck. After answering questions – and hopefully racking up some cash – whether they get to keep the prize depends on a gamble as the ball drops in a pinball roulette-fashion.

They definitely don’t want to mess this one up!

So, what is The Wall? Here is everything you need to know about the show from where it’s filmed to how to watch.

Where is The Wall filmed?

The Wall is produced by Endemol Shine UK, who are responsible for other major BBC competition series such as MasterChef. And so you may have expected The Wall to be filmed in the UK, as the other series are.

But in fact, The Wall was filmed in a studio in Warsaw, Poland as the Radio Times revealed.

They filmed the series earlier this year in September.

In an interview with What’s On TV, Danny Dyer spoke about the decision to film abroad. He said:

I thought they were on drugs! Really, you want me to do a gameshow, filmed in Poland? I was very confused by it all to be honest. But I watched the American version and I thought you know what, let’s have a go.

They film in Poland as The Wall is an international series and it is where they are all filmed.

Who is the voice reading the question?

Although Danny Dyer is at the front of the show as the presenter and games master, there is a voiceover reading out the questions to the contestants.

The voice belongs to 75-year-old journalist, newsreader and TV personality Angela Rippon.

Angela was a newsreader for the BBC for many years before retiring from news and turning to TV. Since 2009, Angela has been one of the co-presenters on Rip Off Britain. From 2013 onwards she also joined the Holiday Hit Squad team as a co-presenter.

SEE ALSO: Take Me Out 2019: Start date is just around the corner for ITV dating series!

The Wall: Episode guide

In this inaugural season of The Wall there will be six episodes. Episodes are just under 50 minutes each.

Each episode will see a new pair of contestants take on the challenge.

After broadcast, they will be available to catch up with on the BBC iPlayer.

WATCH THE WALL ON SATURDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE