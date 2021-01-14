BBC: Who is Asttina from RuPaul's Drag Race UK? Meet the contestant on Instagram!











Asttina is one of the queens participating on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2. We’ve got you covered though, as we found her on Instagram!

In a bid to find a leading lady, RuPaul has travelled to the United Kingdom with hopes to find the queen with the most sass and charisma.

A total of 12 drag queens are competing in the second series of the UK version, as they get ready to showcase a variety of skills on stage.

So who is contestant Asttina? Where might we know the queen from?

Programme Name: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 – TX: n/a – Episode: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 generics (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Asttina Mandella – (C) World of Wonder – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who is Asttina Mandella?

Asttina is a 27-year-old dancer and choreographer who enjoys gaming.

The drag race performer’s stage name may be Asttina Mandella, however their real name is Aston Joshua.

Based in east London, Asttina has been dancing since they were little.

Asttina trained in most dance genres – from ballet, tap, jazz, vogue, and whacking, to the likes of hip hop and street!

ASTTINA WHY ARE YOU SO BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/7ayZkfw23E — gia🧡 #teamolivia #teambimini (@rewindcoulee) January 12, 2021

ITV: Where is The Cabins filmed? Find out more about the location!

Where else have we seen Asttina?

Asttina has been a backing dancer for top music artists, such as girl groups Pussycat Dolls and Little Mix, as well as rapper Kanye West.

They performed at the HISKIND launch party back in 2017, having entered their Miss Sink The Pink competition.

Now, they want to be the main star of the show on season 2 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race – and we can’t wait to watch their journey!

Asttina describes herself as your “every day street wear” queen rather than a sequin or gown queen.

Good luck @AsttinaMandella for @dragraceukbbc tonight!!! I’ve never forgotten your performance and presence at the HISKIND launch party back in 2017 & I just know you’re going to put on a show ✨ pic.twitter.com/vTbAXqVL0k — Adam (@adamadzp) January 14, 2021

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: House of Aja drama explored

Asttina on Instagram

Much to their intro video on the BBC, Asttina enjoys showing off her body.

Having said that they have worked for it in her Meet The Queens promo, Asttina’s Instagram clearly represents their body confidence!

Asttina also loves partying and getting on the dancefloor, and recently showcased their talents in Madison Beer’s ‘Baby’ lip sync music video.

And of course, we couldn’t expect anything less than some bold make-up looks shared on Asttina’s Instagram profile!

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ON BBC IPLAYER ON THURSDAYS AT 7 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK