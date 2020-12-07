BBC: Who is Lucy Alexander's husband? Homes Under The Hammer host married to former footballer!











Lucy Alexander may have hosted Homes Under The Hammer, but fans are interested in her love life. Let’s meet her footballer husband…

She may have left the BBC series in 2016, but viewers are now wondering who her husband is, and whether she is still loved up.

The presenter is still dearly missed by fans, four years on. Now, the show is presented by Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell.

So who is Lucy’s husband? Let’s see how her love life is going in 2020!

@LucyAlexanderTV Homes Under The Hammer just isn’t the same without you! Come back PLEASSSEEEEEE! 😘 — Dave (@babybeardub) December 3, 2020

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Lucy Alexander’s husband?

Stewart Castledine

He had a ten-year career as a professional footballer, playing in the Premier League for Wimbledon and in Division 1 for Wycombe Wanderers.

After his football career, Stewart became a television presenter, hosting BBC1’s Big Strong Boys and Houses Behaving Badly.

He also used to coach AFC Wimbledon Ladies. Stewart is now a commercial director for sports division of talent management agency James Grant.

ITV: Throwback to I’m A Celeb’s Vernon Kay in his modelling days

Lucy and Stewart: Relationship timeline

Lucy was first introduced to ex-Premier League footballer Stewart Castledine by a mutual friend and radio presenter Robin Banks.

She married Castledine 20 years ago in Richmond, West London.

The couple now have children and live in Thames Ditton, Surrey.

JACK WHITEHALL: Travels With My Father: Will there be a Season 5?

Who are Lucy’s children?

Leo and Kitty Castledine

Leo, 14, has followed in his father’s football footsteps and now plays for Chelsea FC. He is also an England Under-15 international player.

Kitty is an 18-year-old who has spoken publicly about being a wheelchair user, who has Transverse Myelitis, a disorder that left her paralysed.

She told Hello! magazine that she wants to be the first actress in a wheelchair to win an Oscar.

WATCH HOMES UNDER THE HAMMER ON BBC ONE TUESDAYS AT 10 AM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK