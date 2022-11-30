Claudia Winkleman is back with another brilliant show and we have all the details on the cast that will be coming to the show!

The Traitors is a psychological reality show where the contestants have to decide who they can trust. 22 contestants will be coming together and will have a chance to bond with each other.

However, some of them are traitors who have been selected by Claudia. While the users will have a chance to know them, the others will be kept in the dark.

Meet the cast

Aaron

Aaron is a 24-year-old property agent who has come to the show to make new friends and take up more challenges. With a background in sales, he believes he had the ability to read people’s body language quite well.

His game plan is to speak up as Aaron soon realized that people who try to play the game subtly are the ones who are kicked out first. Nonetheless, he is excited to see what everyone brings to the table.

Aisha

Aisha is a 23-year-old Master’s graduate who is coming to the show to let people know that she is not someone you should underestimate.

She has been vocal about her personality and admitted she is a talker. That being said, Aisha’s main game plan is all about being herself. She believes that being her nosy self might help her go far in the game.

Alex

Alex is a 26-year-old presenter and actor who is coming to the show to enjoy the adventure. Alex was fascinated by the show’s contempt as it involved thinking strategically while also performing some physical tasks.

Being a 100 percent adventurous person, Alex says this has a good opportunity to have some fun. Having studied Psychology, he is sure that he might be able to spot liars quite easily.

As for himself, he believes that he is going to keep a low profile and be himself.

Alyssa

Alyssa is a 21-year-old business student who was fascinated with the idea behind the show. She admitted that her game plan depends on if she comes in as a traitor or not.

At the same time, she is very competitive so she is always making sure that she is ahead in the game.

Amanda

Amanda is a 50-year-old estate agent who has come to the show to prove to people that age has no limit. Calling herself “Glam-Ma,” Amanda is here to prove to people that you don’t have to be 25 years old or less to come to a reality show.

With the experience she brings, Amanda is sure that she is able to read people easily and hopes to use this skill to her advantage.

Amos

Amos is a 30-year-old doctor who is coming to the show because he was drawn towards how different it was from the ones he had seen before. Amos liked the idea that the game would revolve around strategy and he wanted to understand how good is he when it comes to judging people.

At the same time, he wanted to do something different than usual and thought this might be the perfect fit.

Andrea

Andrea is 72 years old and retired. She is coming to the show because she wants to prove that anything is possible and age does not define you.

She is sure that her years of experience would help her with the show. While she does not have a specific game plan, Andrea does believe she has a perfect poker face that would be enough to throw people off their game if she were selected as a traitor.

Claire

Claire is 43 years old. She is an ex-police offer and an entrepreneur who is coming to the show as she wanted to do something for herself.

She decided to challenge herself and take this game as an opportunity to overcome her fears. Claire is coming to the show with no game plan and thinks that being herself would be the best way to go till the end.

Fay

Fay is 59 years old and is the head of social welfare. She was also part of the 2012 Olympic team with the Australians.

She always thought about retiring at 60 and as her birthday comes near, Fay knew she wanted to take some time off and focus on doing something for herself.

Fay is one of the contestants who really wish to be a traitor and believe they can go far being one.

Hannah

Hannah is 32 years old and is a comedian. She loves the idea of having some days off away from media and focusing on things that are in front of her. The reality show like The Traitor seemed like the perfect getaway.

She is going to come to the show and be herself while making sure everyone has something that they can laugh about.

Imran

Imran is a 23-year-old scientist and is excited to bring logical problem-solving to the show. His game plan is not to disclose his academic qualifications as he thinks it could backfire on him.

Imran does not mind if he is faithful or a traitor as he seems to have a game plan for both scenarios.

Ivan

Ivan is a 32-year-old author who has written quite a few books on hundreds of games. He is most excited about just enjoying the moment, but that does not mean he is not coming in with a game plan.

While Ivan is uncertain if it will work or not, he sure is eager to see how the game will work out.

John

John is 49 years old spa therapist who came across the game by chance. When he read about what the show will entail, John knew right away that he did not want to miss out on the opportunity of being part of it.

He is not coming to the show with a game plan as John believes no matter what one decides it is hard to imagine what the game might throw at the contestant.

Kieran

Kieran is a 42 years old solutions consultant. He was intrigued by the idea behind the show and did admit that money did play a crucial role in his decision to come.

Nonetheless, he has always wanted to come on a reality show and found his way to the screen. His main game plan is to be himself and engage with as many people as he can.

Maddy

Maddy is a 29-year-old receptionist. Her love for crime dramas brought her to the show and she hopes to play her best.

At the same time, Maddy states that she hopes people will not judge her right away and realize that there is more to her than what meets the eye.

Matt

Matt is a 23-year-old BMX athlete. Being hungover resulted in Matt making his way to Scotland for the tv show and now he hopes to make the best time out of it all.

While he does not have any specific game plan, he is eager to see how things turn out while he stays true to himself.

Meryl

Meryl is a 25-year-old call center agent. Having dwarfism Meryl feels she may be able to see the show from a different perspective.

She was fascinated with the concept of the show and thought it might be something she wants to be a part of as it was a new concept coming to the UK.

While Meryl does have a game plan in mind she did agree it could change the second she enters the castle.

Nicky

Nicky is a 45-year-old account supervisor. She wanted to be on the show because she always loves a challenge and the show offered just that.

She has been raising money for bionic hand control and thought that the game might be an easier way to get that. She had a severe nearly fatal car crash at the age of 22 and it changed her life completely.

Nonetheless, Nicky comes with positivity and with an aim to win the game.

Rayan

Rayan is a 25-year-old trainee lawyer. He decided to come to the show as it hinted at a lot of strategy and drama, something Rayan likes.

He wanted something juicy, dramatic, tense, and chaotic and the show offered all that. At the same time, it gave him the chance of visiting Scotland. Unlike some of the other cast members, Rayan has a big plan that he has thought about and hopes will help him with the win.

Theo

Theo is a 26-year-old cheerleading coach. He has always wanted to step out of his comfort zone and the game allowed him to do just that. With the fear of the unknown in front of him, Theo hopes he can conquer it all.

At the same time, he does not have a game plan and hopes that being true to himself will help him go far in the game.

Tom

Tom is 24 years old and is a magician. Being a magician he loves to trick and fool people. That being said, the game allowed him to do that with the hope of winning big.

Even if he doesn’t win the competition, he hopes to make some good friends. While he does have some game plan up his sleeves, Tom is not too sure if everyone would fall for it.

Wilfred

Wilfred is a 28-year-old and is a senior fundraiser. Being in this industry he always knows how to wow people and use it for positive things and now Wilfed is hoping that the same tactics would help him win the competition.

He does have a game plan and is hoping that it would be the perfect recipe for him to take home the win.

THE TRAITORS AIRS ON BBC AND IPLAYER ON NOVEMBER 29

