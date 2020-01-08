Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

New series Veganville premiered on BBC Three earlier in the year to spread the word about the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Now, the series is airing on BBC 1 every Tuesday night at 10:35 pm.

Veganville follows five vegans as they go to Merthyr Tydfil, a town surrounded by hills and farmland in Wales. The contestants meet people who depend on animal agriculture to explain the advantages of switching to a vegan lifestyle.

So who’s taking part in the show? Let’s meet the cast of Veganville and understand how they turned to vegans.

Joey Carbstrong

Joey is a 32-year-old full-time animal rights activist and a YouTuber from Adelaide, passionate about environmental and health issues.

Before his stint on Veganville, he’s done a lot of YouTube videos where he openly speaks about veganism and animal cruelty.

His videos include vlogs, interviews with other activists, as well as reaction-based interviews with the public.

He’s very active on social media, so you can find him on Twitter and Instagram. He has more than 100,000 followers on YouTube.

Rikki

Rikki is 24-year-old and she became a vegan three years ago. She revealed she was inspired to convert to veganism from ‘What I Eat In a Day’ videos.

Rikki explained: “I just think the food is so amazing. It makes me so happy.”

She switched to plant-based food mainly because of its health benefits.

Dan

Dan, 51, is a truck driver and part-time actor who turned to veganism three years ago.

The reason he’s turned vegan is because he deeply cares about the environment and wants to keep a healthy and active lifestyle.

Jodi

Jodi, 34, is a vegan food entrepreneur and a single mother.

She said in the episode: “I’ve never had an animal. The way I live my life is to be kind.”

We tried to track her down on social media, but she doesn’t have a very active online presence.

You could find her on Twitter under the handle @JodiMayAnderson and there’s more information about her from the management agency that represents her.

Korin

In week two, the four other contestants met the fifth star of the series – 33-year old Korin from Miami.

He is a professional personal trainer and bodybuilder across the pond. Korin is passionate about fitness and has a good social media presence. You can’t find him on Instagram under the name of @korinsutton.

Apart from being interested in veganism, he helps other people to accomplish their desired fitness goals and keep a healthy lifestyle.

