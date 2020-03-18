Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC Two is airing a new documentary called Cops Like Us.

The three-part series centres on Staffordshire’s police force and their daily challenges managing crimes and incidents in the local area.

Filmed over six months, the show follows police officers dealing with small and more serious cases. Plus, the series also focuses on the recent budget cuts and how that lead to Staffordshire Police lose more than a quarter of their officers.

One of the officers featured in Cops Like Us is Becci Price. So, let’s get to know her more, including her age and career in the police force.

Meet Becci Price

Becci is a 36-year-old officer at Staffordshire Police.

Originally from Meir, she made her appearance in episode 1 (March 17th) of Cops Like Us when a mother of an 11-year-old called the police.

Becci assisted the mother whose child has mental health issues and broke a window in their house as a result of the condition.

Later in the episode, Becci helped a distressed civilian who tried to commit suicide.

Becci Price: Career

Becci started working for Staffordshire Police back in 2007.

She was based on the response team before being transferred to a different department. During that time, Becci also worked for the Royal Navy and Thames Valley Police.

In January 2019, she joined the response team at Staffordshire Police again.

According to her LinkedIn, Becci studied at Sandon High School and then joined Staffordshire University to complete a degree in Policing and Public Services.

PC Becci Price is 36-years-old and joined @StaffsPolice in 2007. Becci has always worked in the Response team, bar a brief stint where she transferred to another force but joined us again back in Jan 2019 #CopsLikeUs pic.twitter.com/CRpHBm7PD5 — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) March 17, 2020

Fans’ response to Becci on Cops Like Us

Many viewers watching at home were impressed with Becci and the way she dealt with her cases in the series.

One viewer said: “Just watched tonight’s program what a caring police officer you are,” while someone else added: “She and all her team are an asset to your force.”

