Viewers at home have been delighted that Springwatch 2020 is still happening despite the pandemic crisis.

The BBC brought the new series with the likes of regular presenters Gillian Burke, Chris Packham and Iolo Williams, as well as an exciting line-up of guest hosts.

One of them is Steve Backshall who has filmed and produced a number of nature programmes.

His passion about nature and wildlife is also seen in his outfits. On Thursday’s episode (May 28th), Steve sported a blue T-shirt with the slogan ‘Bee Kind’.

So, let’s find out where Steve got his shirt from.

Steve Backshall’s ‘Bee Kind’ T-shirt

Steve wore a blue ‘Bee Kind’ shirt with white stripes along the arms and neckline.

We weren’t able to find Steve’s exact look but we found a similar shirt which you can purchase from Etsy. The bee graphic is similar to the one on Steve’s shirt and the neckline is the same.

Local sellers on Etsy have a range of ‘Bee Kind’ shirts that come in different sizes, colours and graphics.

For instance, the shirt down below is customisable and you can pick up from a selection of 50+ different colours.

Head to this link here to shop the shirt.

Get similar ‘Bee Kind’ shirts

‘Bee Kind’ shirts are very popular and you’ll find plenty of similar ones on other sites.

For instance, you will find a large collection on Amazon and eBay from local and international sellers.

Another good way to find similar shirts is to search for ‘Bee Kind’ on Google and go to the shopping section. We’ve found a selection of shirts from other sellers which you can shop here.

